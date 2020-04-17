Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Decreased by Analyst

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Israel Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Israel Chemicals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

ICL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Israel Chemicals stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Israel Chemicals has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 31.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

