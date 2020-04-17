Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.79.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,339,000 after buying an additional 922,840 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 624.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 479,668 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,315,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

