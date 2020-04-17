Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp Reduced by Piper Sandler (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.87 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PD. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.72.

TSE PD opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.08 million and a PE ratio of 23.50.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at C$43,080.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.