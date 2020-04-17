Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Decreased by Analyst

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Shopify in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04). Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$666.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.62 million.

