Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Store Capital Corp Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Store Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Store Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

STOR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. Store Capital has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach bought 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 132,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 150,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 68,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

