QASH (QASH) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $99,137.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Gate.io, LATOKEN and EXX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.02740708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About QASH

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LATOKEN, GOPAX, IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid, Ethfinex, EXX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

