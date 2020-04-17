Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.27. 1,074,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,850. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 470,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Qorvo by 167.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 218,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 136,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Qorvo by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,423,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qorvo by 87.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 767,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

