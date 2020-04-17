QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.97.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.