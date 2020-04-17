Quant Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.81 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. Quant has a market capitalization of $63.81 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00074044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quant

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

