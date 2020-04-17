Quasarcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,690.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $595,633.57 and approximately $1,690.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00067888 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,412,006 coins and its circulating supply is 168,412,006 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

