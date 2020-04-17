Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Friedberg purchased 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,124.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 23,238 shares of company stock worth $30,910 over the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Quest Resource worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

