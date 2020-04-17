Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Quidel worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Quidel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.02. 37,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,513. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.