Raise (RAISE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,969.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $180,762.76 and $7,969.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.02740708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

