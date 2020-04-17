Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ranger Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.81. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.45 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 157,103 shares during the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

