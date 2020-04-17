Rate3 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,918.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Rate3 has a market cap of $373,484.39 and $51,918.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, ABCC, IDEX and DEx.top. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.93 or 0.04265502 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014119 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009566 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX, ABCC, BitForex, FCoin, Hotbit, Coinrail, DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

