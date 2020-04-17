Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 4,197 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD traded up $8.62 on Friday, reaching $221.50. 1,744,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,408. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.83. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.