Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after buying an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after buying an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,586,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.32. 6,736,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.