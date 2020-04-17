Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 13,309 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. 2,761,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,535. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.