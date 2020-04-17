Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 14,490 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.31. 1,345,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.