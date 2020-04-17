Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,364. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

