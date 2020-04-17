Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC stock traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,048,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $139.39. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

