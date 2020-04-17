Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,094. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

