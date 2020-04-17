Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded up $17.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,354. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.36. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.