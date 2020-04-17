Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $18.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.96. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $133.06.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

