Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. 2,319,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

