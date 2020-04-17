Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,692,570 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

