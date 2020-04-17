Raymond James Weighs in on Bird Construction Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$420.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.60 million.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

BDT opened at C$5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.17. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.27%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.