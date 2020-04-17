Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM):

4/16/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

4/15/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

4/9/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

4/8/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

3/31/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

3/2/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $34,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $593,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 113,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 898,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

