Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) in the last few weeks:

4/17/2020 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $84.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

4/9/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $105.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

4/1/2020 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/17/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $95.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SBUX traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. 12,399,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,224,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Starbucks Co alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.