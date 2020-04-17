Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Perficient (PRFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) recently:

4/11/2020 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

4/9/2020 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/3/2020 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2020 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2020 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/23/2020 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

3/20/2020 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/20/2020 – Perficient had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2020 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/3/2020 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/26/2020 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $30.66 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,742,174.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $245,569.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1,396.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

