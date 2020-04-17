Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Verint Systems (VRNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT):

4/10/2020 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

4/3/2020 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $69.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $55.00.

3/11/2020 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

VRNT opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61.

Get Verint Systems Inc alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $404,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,800.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 362,290 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after buying an additional 351,248 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 265,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.