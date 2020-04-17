Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WFD Unibail Rodamco (UNBLF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS: UNBLF) recently:

4/9/2020 – WFD Unibail Rodamco was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2020 – WFD Unibail Rodamco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/1/2020 – WFD Unibail Rodamco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2020 – WFD Unibail Rodamco was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – WFD Unibail Rodamco was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating.

3/17/2020 – WFD Unibail Rodamco was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – WFD Unibail Rodamco had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77. WFD Unibail Rodamco NV has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $172.20.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

