Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Tops $0.0019

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $53,008.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinrail, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.