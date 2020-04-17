RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Given a C$1.15 Price Target at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) received a C$1.15 price target from stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 155.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of KUT stock traded down C$750,186.55 on Friday, reaching C$0.45. 27,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 million and a PE ratio of 18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.22. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$1.14.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

