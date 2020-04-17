Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $45.45. 41,221,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,572,762. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

