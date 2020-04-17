Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 7,222 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,836,000 after buying an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after buying an additional 938,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 262,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,765. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

