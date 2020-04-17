Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNO. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.00 ($46.51).

Shares of EPA:RNO traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €16.38 ($19.05). 2,786,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.04. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

