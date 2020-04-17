Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 390

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rentokil Initial to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 443.70 ($5.84).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 429.22 ($5.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 420.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 449.30. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04).

In other news, insider Cathy Turner bought 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £59,997.60 ($78,923.44). Also, insider Daragh Fagan sold 75,698 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.10), for a total value of £293,708.24 ($386,356.54).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

