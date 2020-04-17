Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. 48,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.71. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

