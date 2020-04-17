Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $55.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.58 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $221.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $246.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $244.96 million, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $262.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Repay by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

