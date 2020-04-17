REPO Market Capitalization Tops $6.39 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. One REPO token can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. REPO has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $294.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.02736749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

