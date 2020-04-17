Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 405,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.31 million, a PE ratio of 502.75 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.44%.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

