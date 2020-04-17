Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $658.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.78. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

