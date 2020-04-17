Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mylan NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Mylan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 516.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

