Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

4/14/2020 – Eastgroup Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Eastgroup Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

4/8/2020 – Eastgroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

4/7/2020 – Eastgroup Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $133.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Eastgroup Properties is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Eastgroup Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Eastgroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $105.81 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

