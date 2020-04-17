Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE: FBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2020 – Foundation Building Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $24.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Foundation Building Materials was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

4/2/2020 – Foundation Building Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Foundation Building Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Foundation Building Materials was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Foundation Building Materials was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/2/2020 – Foundation Building Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Foundation Building Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Foundation Building Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Foundation Building Materials was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at $57,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

