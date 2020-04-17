Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.00. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

NYSE REZI opened at $4.82 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $614.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,049 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after buying an additional 2,810,490 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,531,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after buying an additional 2,429,195 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after buying an additional 1,678,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

