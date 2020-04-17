Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Short Interest Update

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 8,212,800 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

