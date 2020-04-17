Reviewing Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Natus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natus Medical and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $495.52 million 1.66 -$15.67 million $1.24 19.48 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A

Natus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Natus Medical and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioSig Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -1.79% 10.55% 6.67% BioSig Technologies N/A -311.55% -262.99%

Summary

Natus Medical beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

