Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,786 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.2% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,081,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,695,864. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.